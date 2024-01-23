Governor Gladkov: the air defense system shot down an air target in the Belgorod region

In the Belgorod region, duty assets of the air defense system shot down one air target. About this in your Telegram channel reported Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He clarified that the incident occurred in the Valuysky urban district. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or destruction; the operational services are now clarifying the information.