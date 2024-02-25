The Ministry of Defense reported that a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone was shot down on approach to Belgorod

The Russian air defense system shot down a drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on approach to Belgorod. About it reported Ministry of Defense.

The military department clarified that the aircraft-type drone was destroyed at about 23:00 Moscow time by air defense systems on duty.

Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed fact of the incident. He noted that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties or destruction.

On the night of February 23, units of the Russian Armed Forces hit warehouses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, workshops of the Southern Construction Plant and an oil depot in Dnepropetrovsk. The workshops were engaged in the manufacture and assembly of drones.