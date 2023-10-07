The drone was shot down by air defense forces on approach to Moscow, the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin said in his Telegram-channel. The UAV attack was repelled in the Istra urban district.

“According to preliminary data, there was no damage or casualties at the site where the debris fell,” the head of the city said. Emergency services rushed to the crash site.

Earlier, the consequences of a UAV crash in the Istra district of the Moscow region were captured on video. A drone shot down by air defense forces fell on a country house, on the ground floor of which there was a garage and on the second floor a living space.