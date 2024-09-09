Sobyanin: Two drones were eliminated by air defense forces in the Ramenskoye urban district

Air Defense Forces (PVO) eliminated two more drones flying toward Moscow. As specified in Telegram-channel, the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin, this happened in the Ramenskoye urban district.

“According to preliminary data, there is no damage or casualties at the site of the debris fall,” the city mayor said, emphasizing that emergency services had arrived at the scene.

Earlier, Sobyanin reported that air defense systems shot down a drone in the urban district of Lyubertsy; no one was hurt.