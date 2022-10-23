Air Defense | Finland should have invested in air defense instead of fighters, says the colonel who criticized the fighter project

Retired air defense expert Ahti Lappi already foresaw the image of the air war in Ukraine years ago.

EVP Colonel Ahti Lappi doesn’t think twice when asked about his view on air warfare in Ukraine.

“There is exactly the kind of war going on in Ukraine that I have been talking about, presenting and writing about for at least ten years,” he replies.

“I was just looking at old things I wrote. It is exactly as I wrote in them: there is a missile war, we use airplanes and so on. There is nothing surprising in this.”

In Lapland’s opinion, the only thing that has been surprising is that Russia is doing poorly, considering the offensive arsenal it has at its disposal.

Ahti Lappi is one of the few people with a military background who has publicly criticized Finland’s decline in the fighter jet trade, i.e. the HX project. In it, Finland decided to buy 64 American F-35 fighters.

In Lapland’s opinion, Finland cannot be defended with 64 fighter jets. It would have been wiser to buy a smaller number of fighters and use the saved money to purchase air and missile defense.

The fierce missile and drone war going on in Ukraine now would seem to show that Lapland was on the right track. However, because of his opinion, he got into the teeth of many who support the purchase of fighter jets. We even wondered why the media interviewed him at all.

“I was not of the opinion that no fighter jets would be procured at all, but of the opinion that fewer of them should be procured and that the rest of the money would rather be used to acquire interceptor missiles,” Lappi points out.

According to Ahti Lap, the war in Ukraine shows that Finland should have invested more in air defense and less in fighter jets.

Lapland in my opinion, Finland would have benefited instead of the HX project look at air defense as a wholein which both fighter defense and air and missile defense would be taken into account at the same time.

In 2015, Lappi sent to the then Minister of Defense To Jussi Niinistö (ps/sin) and to the then chairman of the Defense Committee Ilkka Kanerva (kok) a five-page comment letter in which he criticized the preliminary report produced by the Ministry of Defense on the replacement of the Hornet fleet.

In his letter, Lappi presented an alternative outline for examination, which has a lot of similarities with the phenomena of the current war in Ukraine.

Lapland never received an answer to his letter.

The former air defense inspector has also been a hard-working lecturer and writer in his specialty.

Last year from him and evp lieutenant colonel Keijo Tossavainen an almost 600-page information book published by the Air Defense Foundation appeared Star Wars: Developments in Missile and Space Defense.

“ “One can ask why Russia needs airplanes.”

One one of the surprising things in the war in Ukraine has been how little Russia has used its air force.

Russia has not been able to achieve air supremacy over Ukraine. Traditional aerial warfare between the air forces of the two states has hardly been seen.

Lapland estimates that Russia has clear air superiority in principle. However, Russia made a mistake when it did not cripple the entire Ukrainian air defense at the very beginning of the war. Therefore, Russia is unable to use its superiority.

“The Russians tried to cripple Ukraine’s air defense practically on the first day and then more or less stopped it,” he says.

“The Russians would have had the technical capabilities to cripple the air defense, when you look at how many cruise missiles and other precision weapons they have launched now. If all of it had been aimed at Ukraine’s air defense in the early stages, it could have succeeded in crippling it.”

Lapland is surprised that Russia is bombing apartment buildings with expensive precision weapons, such as cruise missiles.

“It’s a waste of precision weapons. That won’t win the war.”

A Ukrainian soldier investigated the Russian Sukhoi Su-25SM ground combat plane that was shot down in the Kiev area in April.

Lapland there are two reasons why Russia has used its air force so passively.

The first is that Ukrainian air defenses are capable of inflicting losses on the Russians.

Lappi reminds that Ukraine had a significant amount of anti-aircraft equipment left over from the time of the Soviet Union.

“They had dozens of missile batteries, even long-range ones like the S-300 systems. They can be used to repel aircraft and possibly also missiles.”

Second the reason is related to Lapland’s vision of missile and drone warfare.

“One can ask why Russia needs airplanes.”

According to Lapland, Russia is able to carry out aerial reconnaissance, fire control and search for targets with the help of drones and satellites.

Russia replaces aerial bombardments with cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones, and air raids with artillery missiles and rockets.

The air defense of the Russian ground forces is handled by the best Russian anti-aircraft equipment brought to Ukraine instead of fighters.

“The bottom line is that Russia doesn’t really need planes in this war. It can handle all the tasks that have traditionally been used in air warfare, i.e. bombing, raiding or reconnaissance by other means.”

The remains of a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber at the beginning of March in the Chernihiv region.

Ukraine has received satellite data and artillery rockets from the west. Lapland reminds us that Ukraine actually works the same way as Russia.

“Ukraine has not needed attack aircraft because it can handle their tasks with other means of indirect fire and drones. On both sides, the share of indirect fire and the use of drones is noteworthy.”

The use of manned aircraft for an attack in the sphere of influence of the enemy’s air defenses is risky. The risk is to lose both the plane and the pilot.

“These long-range precision weapons and drones were invented to avoid that. They avoid crew losses.”

Also In Europe, after the Russian attack, people have woken up to the fact that air and missile defense must be improved.

About a week ago a declaration of intent was publishedwhere fourteen NATO countries and Finland announced that they were going to map out the development of air and missile defense cooperation.

In practice, it is about a project that Germany kicked off in a few months.

Germany currently has an additional funding of one hundred billion euros for the development of its defense. Now it offers other countries the opportunity to join the project, which covers all capabilities of air and missile defense, from short-range systems to anti-ballistic missiles.

Initially, it is about medium- and long-range systems, for which Germany already has its own projects underway. In practice, we are talking about the Patriot and Iris-T systems.

The purpose is to get the joint project up and running quickly, so a system that is just under development is not suitable, as it takes up to a decade to complete.

There has been information circulating in the public that Germany would also be interested in the Israeli Arrow 3. Lappi estimates that it is Israel’s best system, capable of combating ballistic missiles even in space.

“ “There has never been and never will be any absolute fighting ability.”

Lapland considers shooting down a cruise missile a relatively easy task because the missile flies slower than the speed of sound. According to him, the matter was investigated in Finland already forty years ago.

However, the problem with destroying cruise missiles is that they fly so low that they cannot be seen by radar. Finding a cruise missile is also difficult for a destroyer.

In practice, cruise missiles are destroyed by anti-aircraft weapons when the missile flies over them to its target.

A Russian Sukhoi Su-35S fighter jet shot down by the Ukrainians in the Kharkiv region at the beginning of April.

Ballistic to combat missiles, anti-missile systems designed for it are needed.

“After all, Ukraine has different versions of the S-300P series missiles. The newer ones have been able to shoot ballistic targets as well. These missile units have been there specifically to protect Kyiv,” says Lappi.

According to publicly available information, Western countries promised Ukraine missile systems that can counter ballistic missiles.

Finland does not have a system capable of combating ballistic missiles, but next year we are making a purchase decision of a high-altitude defense system that is also capable of combating ballistic missiles.

Lappi describes the big drones as being like airplanes flying at subsonic speed. They are usually visible in reconnaissance, and the ability of anti-aircraft to destroy them depends on the altitude.

Lapland compare anti-aircraft defense to positional defense. In principle, every target to be protected should have anti-aircraft defense.

He takes the Winter and Continuation War for example. According to Lapland, during the winter war there were thirty important targets on the home front where anti-aircraft had been placed. There were fifty targets in the follow-up war.

“How many sites in Finland do you want to protect? It’s a simple question. I have been involved in anti-aircraft work for decades. Yes, it was always wondered how much air defense we need. Money decided how much was received. We never got enough, and that’s probably true even now,” Lappi reflects.

“There has never been and never will be any absolute fighting ability.”

Ahti Lappi, have you had the feeling that what did I say?

“I don’t know now, but I’ve imagined that someone else has noticed that I might have been right.”