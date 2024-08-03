Defense Ministry: Air Defense Destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces Drone Over Belgorod Region

Russian air defense systems destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) over the Belgorod region. This was reported in Telegram-channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“At around 15:00 Moscow time, another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” the department said.

Earlier, a person was injured during an attack by two Ukrainian Armed Forces drones on a residential building in the Bolkhovsky microdistrict in Orel. This was reported by the governor of the Russian region, Andrei Klychkov.