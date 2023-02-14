North American air defense command announced the interception of four Russian aircraft near Alaska

North American Air Defense Command (NORAD) statedthat intercepted four Russian aircraft near Alaska. According to them, the aircraft allegedly invaded the air defense identification zone on February 13.

“NORAD has detected, tracked, accurately identified and intercepted four aircraft that intruded into and were in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on February 13,” the agency said.

At the same time, Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter the airspace of the United States and Canada.

It is noted that flights of Russian aircraft near Alaska occur regularly and are not considered a threat or a provocation. The command said the activity was expected.

In addition, it is emphasized that the appearance of Russian aircraft is in no way connected with the recent operations of NORAD or the US military in connection with the discovery of unidentified aircraft.

Earlier, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the US National Security Council, explained the detection of a large number of flying objects over US territory over the past few days.