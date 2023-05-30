This development came after the two countries announced, on May 8, their intention to develop military facilities in Kyrgyzstan, located in Central Asia, following a meeting between Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadr Jabarov.

Russia maintains a military base there consisting of an airport, a naval facility on Lake Issyk Kul, and several other locations.

And the Russian military build-up is taking place in the context of the war in Ukraine and serious tensions with the West, which supports Kiev with money and military equipment.

What is the text of the new agreement?

The text of the new document is as follows:

• The two parties will establish a joint regional air defense system for the two countries.

• Be an integral part of the CIS defense system.

• Its aim is to improve air defense in the region.

• During the term of the document, Kyrgyzstan will transfer to Russia a plot of land of 5 hectares for temporary use, in accordance with Article X.

• According to Article 6, the Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force of the Russian Armed Forces coordinates the joint actions of the Air Defense Forces, while the Commander of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan directs the joint actions in the field of security.

• The two parties shall ensure the protection of the information they receive during the implementation of this agreement, which constitutes a state secret.

• The duration of the agreement is 5 years, and it is automatically renewed for periods, unless either party notifies the other party of its intention to terminate it at least six months in advance.

• The systems will be deployed in Batken, according to Kyrgyz Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov

Earlier, Putin described the visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan and his accompanying delegation to the Russian capital, Moscow, to attend the Victory Day over Nazism on May 8, as a “remarkable event.”

Earlier US reports revealed that the importance of the Central Asian region has increased for Russia since the latter was subjected to a comprehensive Western blockade following the Ukraine war.

In late April, Kyrgyzstan closed the “Azatec” radio, the local branch of Radio Free Europe, which is funded by the United States, at the behest of Moscow, according to observers.

What are the military capabilities of Kyrgyzstan?

• The Army: ranked No. 39 among the Asian armies, and No. 107 among the 145 largest armies in the world, according to the US “Global Firepower” website.

• The Army: includes a total military force estimated at 25,000 personnel, including 15,000 personnel representing active forces and 10,000 personnel representing paramilitary forces, while there are no reserve forces.

• Military equipment: 6 military aircraft, 215 tanks, 5 thousand and 268 military vehicles, 64 self-propelled artillery, 311 towed artillery, 21 rocket launchers.

• Population: 6 million people, of whom about 3 million represent a manpower available for work, including 2.4 million who are fit for military service.

Why Kyrgyzstan?

According to Russian and Western reports, the country has a logistical support force that includes:

• Two ports, 28 airports, a road network of 34,000 km, a railway network of 424 km, in addition to waterways with a total length of 600 km.

• Moscow considers it one of its spheres of influence and its backyard

• It constitutes one of the axes of geopolitical competition between Russia, China and the United States, along with other players such as Turkey

• An area of ​​200 thousand square kilometers

• It is bordered by Kazakhstan to the north, Uzbekistan to the west and southwest, Tajikistan to the southeast and China to the east.

• Member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the Turkic Council.

• 75 percent of its population is Kyrgyz, 15 percent are Uzbeks, and 6 percent are Uzbeks

• It has rich natural resources, where nuclear reactors, oil, gas and hydroelectric power are among the most important sources of energy, which means its role in supporting the regional economy.

What is Washington’s response?

In the first US reaction to the agreement, the US Department of Commerce announced the imposition of new sanctions and export restrictions on 71 companies from Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

On May 19, it said, “These companies are acting contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States and support Russia’s military defense complex.”

At that time, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs replied that Bishkek and Moscow are strategic allies, and that Kyrgyzstan is guided by its own interests in its dealings with Russia and not by the threat of Western sanctions, according to “Novosti” agency.

Russian strategic expert Alexei Leonkov says that Kyrgyzstan is one of the former Soviet republics and the social, security, military and economic link with Russia has not been broken.

He added to “Sky News Arabia” that the joint air defense system will be tasked with protecting the skies of the Central Asian countries that fall under the unified air defense system of the Commonwealth of Independent States headed by Russia in light of NATO’s expansion in those areas and what it is doing with the Ukraine war.

• Establishing a joint air defense system to share experience with Kyrgyzstan in combating foreign interference.

Russia’s efforts to reshape the international system pushes it to play an influential role in its regional environment and to ensure the stability of the military and security situation in neighboring countries.

The US military presence and Western intelligence and political penetration into Central Asian countries, especially after the attempt to deploy a missile shield in Europe, prompted Moscow to protect its interests.

Moscow already maintains military bases there, and this country is a vital area of ​​its historical influence, and they have a strategic partnership that is well-established and stable.