Adviser to the Head of Crimea Kryuchkov: Air Defense Systems Activated in the Simferopol Region

Russian air defense systems have been activated in the Simferopol area. This reported Advisor to the head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov in his Telegram channel.

According to Kryuchkov, there were no casualties or damage after the attack.

Before this message, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev warned residents of the region about a missile attack.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems shot down six long-range Neptune guided missiles, 10 HIMARS rockets, and 177 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones in the special operation zone. In addition, three French Hammer guided air bombs were destroyed.