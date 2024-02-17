Saturday, February 17, 2024
Air defense activated again in the Kursk region

February 17, 2024
Air defense activated again in the Kursk region

Governor Starovoit said that air defense was activated again in the Kursk region

An air defense system (air defense) operates over Kursk and the Kursk region. About this in your Telegram channel stated Governor of the region Roman Starovoyt.

No details of the incident are provided.

Earlier, Starovoit noted that last night became sleepless and restless for residents of the Kursk region. A missile alert has still been issued in the region.

On the morning of February 17, the Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 33 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to the department, drones tried to attack the Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, Bryansk and Kaluga regions.

