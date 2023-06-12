Home page politics

Split

The first flight of the NATO air exercise starts this Monday in Wunstorf. There were protests against “Air Defender 23” at the weekend.

Berlin – “Together we are showing that we can react quickly and effectively to defend Alliance territory,” said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) said about the NATO exercise “Air Defender 23”. To be trained, like a fictitious attack by an eastern attacker from the Nato-Allies is repelled. It starts this Monday (June 12th).

A kick-off event for “Air Defender 2023” is planned for midday at the Wunstorf military airfield near Hanover. The large-scale exercise under the leadership of the German Air Force will take place until June 23 mainly in German airspace. Around 10,000 soldiers from 25 countries are taking part in the maneuver. A total of around 2000 flights are planned over the almost ten-day exercise period, including 70 aircraft from Germany.

“Air Defender 23”: These aircraft are used in the huge NATO exercise View photo gallery

“Air Defender”: Massive delays and cancellations expected at Frankfurt Airport

In the run-up to “Air Defender 23” caused a stir. For example, should Effects on civil air traffic at Frankfurt Airport be enormous. It was also discussed where those affected by aircraft noise can go.

“It will be a matter of minutes at most,” said the inspector of the German Air Force, Ingo Gerhartz, about possible flight delays. In addition, the exercise runs before the big holiday travel wave. The air traffic controllers’ union GdF had made a different forecast. The military exercise “will of course have a massive impact on the course of civil aviation,” said its chairman Matthias Maas.

Three airspaces in Germany are directly affected by the exercise: over parts of northern Germany and the North Sea, parts of eastern Germany and the Baltic Sea, and parts of southwestern Germany. The participating aircraft will mainly take off from airfields in these locations:

Bavaria

Lower Saxony

Rhineland-Palatinate

Schleswig-Holstein

Netherlands

Czech Republic

“Air Defender”: Signal to Putin in the Ukraine war

According to the Air Force, the first idea for the “Air Defender” maneuver came up in 2018, before the Russian attack on Ukraine. However, US Ambassador Amy Gutmann had made it clear that “Air Defender” was also a signal of strength to the Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin sends. “I would be very surprised if any world leader did not take note of what this shows in terms of the spirit of this alliance, that is, the strength of this alliance. And that includes Mr. Putin.”

According to the Bundeswehr, the Air Force is involved with 64 machines. Among them are 16 tornadoes, which are used for reconnaissance and combat. © dpa

Before the start of the “Air Defender” maneuver, hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the Wunstorf air base on Saturday (June 10). Peace initiatives had called for the demonstration under the motto “Practice peace – instead of war”. The demonstrators spoke for diplomatic solutions and a ceasefire in the Ukraine war out of. (AFP/dpa/frs)