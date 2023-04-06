The blockbuster “Air – The Story of the Great Leap” produced by Gerry Cardinale arrives in Italy

After having already hit the mark with critics and audiences in the United States, the film “AIR – The Story of the Great Leap“. Co-produced by Artists Equity, Amazon Studios, Mandalay Pictures, Skydance Media and distributed by it Amazon And Warner Brosthe film tells the story of the agreement between Nike And Michael Jordan for the creation of the iconic line of sporting goods. The Oscar winner Matt Damon plays the main character, Sonny Vaccarowhile the two-time Academy Awards winner Ben Affleck directs the film, as well as playing Nike founder Phil Knight.

Artists Equityof which AIR is the first project, was founded in late 2022 by Hollywood superstars Ben Affleck And Matt Damon and from RedBird Capital Of Gerry Cardinale to cultivate the art of storytelling, with the fair treatment of the people who make films.

With reference to the media activities in which you are involved, Cardinal it is also the second largest investor of Skydance and helped create Skydance Sports and its partnership with the NFL. He is also an owner of the New York Yankees’ YES Network, which he co-created with the Yankees in 2000. With Artists EquityCardinale has added a new piece to his long experience in building large-scale business platforms.

