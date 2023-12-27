Concessionaire says that regularization must be completed in the early hours of Thursday (Dec 28); airport is the 2nd busiest in the country

The air conditioning system at Congonhas airport (SP) began to malfunction on Tuesday (Dec 26, 2023) and caused discomfort to passengers who were there.

To the Power360The Aenathe company that manages the airport, said that the failure was in the area of check in. He stated that the regularization should only be completed in the early hours of Thursday (Dec 28).

The operator also reported that there were no cases that required medical attention at the airport due to a failure in the air conditioning system. However, according to the news portal g1airport officials stated that “several people got sick” on site.

In November this year, passengers complained about the heat at the airport on social media. Read some complaints from internet users:

Congonhas airport is the 2nd busiest in Brazil. It is second only to Guarulhos, also located in São Paulo. The administration of Congonhas Airport was granted to Aena in March this year, after the company purchased the terminal at auction in August 2022.