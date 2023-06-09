Air conditioners cannot be dragged on and not just for cooling. Anyone who now has an air conditioner installed will also heat the house with it. Since last year, when the price of gas exploded, air conditioners have become increasingly popular to reduce gas consumption. And that is good for the environment too, provided the house is well insulated and the thing is not roaring when it is 30 degrees Celsius outside.
Ton Voermans
