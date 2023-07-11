Home page World

Climate protest in Vienna: Activists of the “Last Generation Austria” spray the posh hotel “Park Hyatt”. © Twitter/@lastgenAT

The “Last Generation” sprays a posh hotel and a luxury shop in Vienna. It should be a reminder for the rich. The activists are in trouble.

Vienna – The color of their protest is orange. In their most recent action on Tuesday (July 11), the climate activists of the “Last Generation Austria” were not only dressed in orange vests. But also equipped with fire extinguishers, from which they sprayed orange wall paint.

They smoked the Viennese luxury hotel “Park Hyatt” and a Prada luxury shop on Kohlmarkt. It is said to have been non-toxic and biodegradable cornstarch powder that can be removed without leaving any residue.

Climate protest of the “Last Generation” in Vienna: Police file charges against all six activists

The police spoke of “an unannounced rally”. Like a speaker IPPEN.MEDIA reported, all six people involved were reported. Two climate activists for disturbing public order, the other four for violating the right of assembly.

It still has to be checked whether there was also a case of property damage. This would be the case if not all residues of the paint could be completely removed. A taxi that was nearby was also affected.

“Last generation” sprayed Viennese posh hotel: “Damage comes from the richest of the rich”

The so-called climate stickers documented their sensational action with videos that they distributed via their Twitter channel. They were accompanied by the German cabaret artist Florian Schroeder, who partly filmed with his mobile phone. “We cannot decide how much success we have in life. We can only decide what to do with the success that’s been given to us,” the activists wrote, among other things. And: “Your luxury = our heat waves.”

The campaign was about marking “symbols of decadence and waste with warning colors”. Because the “extent of the damage that emanates from the richest of the rich” is to be shown.

In an official statement, protester Simon Marcher was quoted as asking: “How are we ever going to achieve our climate goals as long as the super-rich jet over our heads and air-condition their ten luxury villas?” The 20-year-old student and last year’s national winner of the Austrian Physics Olympiad also named concrete figures: “While a large part of the population has been able to reduce its emissions since 1990, CO₂ emissions have skyrocketed among the richest – by a whopping 45 percent for the top one percent.”

Silent protest: After the spraying action, two climate activists sit in front of the police officers who have arrived, cabaret artist Florian Schroeder can be seen in between. © Twitter/@lastgenAT

Demands of the “last generation”: 93 recommendations of the climate council follow

Mary Aichholzer also has a say, emphasizing: “The climate crisis is also a social crisis.” The 32-year-old emphasized “the ever-growing inequality”. After the spraying campaign, the activists positioned themselves in front of the Prada store with banners. “We can no longer afford the richest,” read one, and another: “Your ostentation, our weather chaos.”

Anja Windl, who became known as “Climate Shakira”, also demanded a speed limit of 100 and the stop of oil and gas drilling. In one clip, she complained about “blatant injustice” and claimed: “Those who continue to contribute to the escalation of the climate catastrophe are at the same time those who least have to pay for it.”

Climate protests in Germany and Austria: activist and driver convicted

Despite her second prison sentence, a climate activist announced the next protest immediately after the verdict. When members of the “Last Generation” paralyze the evening traffic in Bamberg, onlookers throw objects at them.

A driver attacked a climate sticker in Vienna and was sentenced for it. In an ARD documentary, a passer-by became abusive and demanded: “Lock up until this spook stops!” (mg)