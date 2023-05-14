Air conditioners, the squeeze from the EU is coming. Eight out of ten will be scrapped

New squeeze from the EU on air conditioners. In the name of Green Deal, the European Union announces that hydrofluorocarbons, known as F-Gases, could soon be banned to reduce the greenhouse effect. Not just air conditioners. They will also be at risk of being scrapped heat pumpsthey refrigeration systems stationary and in movement of supermarkets.

As he writes The messenger, the air conditioning maintenance or repair sector “contributes 0.5% to the Italian GDP, a turnover of around 8 billion euros and employs up to 140,000 people”. These devices, in fact, can now be found everywhere. From offices to public administration, passing through hospitals.

READ ALSO: The EU invests 800 million in weapons including laser beams, robots and missiles

But despite the huge blow this new directive would deliver, the EU it goes forward fast. The goal is one and only one: to get to climate neutrality by 2050. On March 30th there was the go-ahead of the European Parliamentbut the negotiations have not yet closed and perhaps there is still room for action.

Italy opposes it

Naturally, given the seriousness of the situation and the enormous problems for citizens and companies, several countries have opposed the stop to the gases now used as energy for these particular and by now fundamental devices. Italy is one of those countries that are doing battle.

Indeed, trade association such as Applia, Ehpa area And Epeeshave expressed profound dissent and concern, speaking of bans that absolutely do not take into account the various applications of the appliances, and which do not consider what the training times for technicians might be.

But not only. It was also to be heard Confindustria, who called for more reasonable and, above all, realistic limits. It raises some doubts, for example, the plan RePowerEUwhich talks about progressively replacing the gas boilers with heat pumps.

The obligation to replace stationary refrigeration systems will therefore start from 1 January 2024. And according to what it reveals The messenger80% of the air conditioners currently in use should be changed.

Subscribe to the newsletter

