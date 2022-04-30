Air conditioning, fines and carpet checks. Fines for those with less than 25 degrees at home



Air conditionersfrom now, first of May, fines are issued for those who want to keep the rooms too cool in view of the summer. It is foreseen by an amendment to the Bollette decree, an amendment wanted by two pentastellated parliamentarians – Masi and the group leader in the Crippa Chamber – to cope on the one hand with expensive energy and on the other hand try to limit gas consumption in some way.

The new rules start from first of May, and are valid in all public buildings: for those who do not comply, there are in theory very high fines, immediately. But not only that: the rule will not last as long as a summer, but will also be valid next winter and adapted to heating.

Based on the amendment approved by first of May 2022 the temperature of the air conditioner in all public buildings cannot be lower than 27 degrees, with two degrees of tolerance. In fact – replies www.today.it – ​​iThe actual limit is 25 degrees. Obviously, this does not apply to private homes, but only to public offices, and also in schools – if there are air conditioners – and offices of local authorities. The rule is not purely summer, it will remain in force until March 31, 2023. A limit has already been set for the winter period: it will not be possible to climb above 19 degrees, again with two degrees of tolerance. Even here, in fact, the real limit is therefore a little higher, 21 degrees.

The amendment approved by the Chamber excludes from the rule only the public buildings mentioned in article 3, paragraph 4 of the Presidential Decree of 16 April 2013. That is, hospitals, nursing homes and everything related to public health. Here is the text:

In order to reduce the thermal consumption of buildings and to obtain immediate annual energy savings, from 1 May 2022 to 31 March 2023 the weighted average of the air temperatures, measured in the individual rooms of each building unit for the air conditioning winter and summer of public buildings, with the exception of the buildings referred to in article 3, paragraph 4, of the regulation referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic April 16, 2013, n. 74, must not be higher than 19 degrees centigrade in winter, plus 2 degrees centigrade tolerance, or lower than 27 degrees centigrade in summer, minus 2 degrees centigrade tolerance.

At the same time as the new rule comes into force, the first sanctions will also be triggered, but it is unclear how the control machine will work. The task should lie with the labor inspectorswhich will be able to fine the various public administrations for a sum ranging from 500 to 3 thousand euros in case of infringement of the rules.