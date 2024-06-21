Air conditioner, 14 tips to save on air conditioning

In anticipation of the looming summer season, the National Agency for new technologies, energy and sustainable economic development (ENEA) has disclosed a series of useful recommendations for economic responsible use of domestic air conditioning systems. The need arises from the growing number of Italian families, almost one in two according to Istat, who equip themselves with these devices to face the heat, with a peak in use in the summer months. In Southern Italy, this percentage slightly exceeds half of homes, while regions such as Veneto stand out for the high diffusion of air conditioners, contrasting strongly with the small presence found in Valle d’Aosta.

Maintenance and Conscious Choice

The first steps towards more conscious and sustainable consumption concern maintenance and choice of appliance. Enea underlines how crucial it is to carry out regular checks on your air conditioning system: a lack of maintenance can lead to energy inefficiency with a consequent 30% increase in consumption. Particular attention then goes to the energy class of the appliances, favoring those in class A to further optimize consumption.

Take advantage of efficiency bonuses

At the moment, until 31 December 2024, an air conditioning bonus is available which encourages the purchase of new high-efficiency heat pump devices, offering a tax deduction ranging from 50% to 65% depending on the intervention carried out. These incentives represent an opportunity to modernize plants with solutions that are more respectful of the environment and the wallet.

Position optimization and temperature management

Strategically positioning the air conditioner and properly managing the temperature are key to maximizing efficiency. It is recommended to install the devices high up and away from any obstacles such as curtains and furniture. It is also important to regulate the internal temperature in summer between 24 and 26 degrees, avoiding excessive cooling.

Rationalize use

Keeping windows and doors closed while the air conditioner is operating and ensuring adequate insulation are essential practices to avoid wasting energy. Enea also suggests considering the use of programmable thermostats to optimize operating cycles, thus reducing energy expenditure.

Towards an integrated efficiency system

A further step forward in optimizing consumption can be made by considering the incorporation of heat pump systems and photovoltaic for more sustainable energy integration. Carrying out a professional energy audit can also highlight how to improve the thermal insulation of a home, which can translate into significant savings on your bill.

In conclusion, following these tips not only contributes to environmental sustainability by reducing domestic energy consumption, but we are also able to manage summer cooling expenses more wisely. Enea, with its indications, provides us with the keys to a cooler and less expensive summer, while promoting greater awareness on energy efficiency issues.