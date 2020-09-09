An artificial intelligence defeated a US Air Force pilot in simulated air combat. The score is final: 5 to 0 for the machine. Beyond the fantasy technological revolution, all-powerful machine and human inferiority, this victory should be qualified.

Heron defeated Banger on August 20. Heron is the name of the computer program, and Banger is the nickname of the American pilot, an air combat instructor with 2,000 hours of flight time. The fight in five rounds was broadcast live on its TV channel by Darpa (Defense advanced research projects agency), the technological development agency for military programs. However, explain French fighter pilots, “we must not be put to sleep by the US marketing around this victory “, 5 to 0.

“AI and humans did not start on equal terms”, explains the former pilot of the Aéronavale Pierre-Henri Chuet. His 2,500 hours of flight on Super Etendard and Rafale Marine, his missions over Afghanistan and Iraq, his two years spent in the US Navy lead him to put the “spanking” taken into perspective. by the American pilot. “First”, he emphasizes, “The machine was fed by thousands of data relating to air combat, to make it a real racing animal. The pilot did not have this perfect information.”

The rotten simulator graphics do not favor the pilot.Pierre-Henri Chuet, former fighter pilotto franceinfo

At Balard, at the HQ of the French armies, it is added that the simulated environment does not favor humans, who do not “smell” of the airplane. In addition, adds Pierre-Henri Chuet, “the graphics are rotten, the pilot has a virtual reality headset that you can buy off the shelf. And clearly, he’s not in top form in his decision-making, maybe that’s due to lack of training in this simulator “. Banger, the American pilot, put forward as an explanation in Air Force Magazine the fact that artificial intelligence was not “Limited by training and ingrained reflexes in fighter pilots. For example, not passing within 500 feet (150 meters) of the ground.” What the machine laughs at.

However, “the results remain impressive”, can we read in a military note, “they do not herald the replacement of humans by algorithms in combat aviation, but on the contrary in their association to bring about the emergence of a real cognitive system”. Put more clearly, this American experiment, dubbed the Alpha Dogfights Trials, is the starting point of a greater interaction between “precision and speed” of the machine, “while increasing the agility and creativity of human intelligence.” Pierre-Henri Chuet sees two stages to come: “the first is a kind of dogfight button (gun combat against another device) in the plane, which will give the machine the lead in the fight, and the second is the unmanned fighter plane . “

In France, manufacturers Dassault and Thalès have been working on the Man Machine Teaming project for two years. If we simplify, today, the technology on board a fighter aircraft is used above all to perform the tasks requested by the pilot. Tomorrow, a virtual assistant in the cockpit should be able to predict certain actions, and guide the pilot in his decision-making. A revolution ? No, an evolution. Recently, a pilot from the Normandie-Niemen hunting regiment told us: “In the Rafale, everything is done so that piloting becomes a side task, so that I can concentrate on the tactical aspect of my mission.” In the coming weeks, the Darpa should once again organize duels between pilot and artificial intelligence.