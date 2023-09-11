An Air China plane had to make an emergency landing at Singapore airport after a fire broke out in one of the engines. The pilot immediately raised the alarm because he no longer had a good view in the cockpit due to the smoke development.

Immediately after the emergency landing at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, the 146 passengers and 9 crew members of the Airbus A320 had to be evacuated, Changi Airport said in a statement on its Facebook page on Sunday. Nine people were slightly injured during the evacuation due to smoke inhalation and abrasions.

The plane came from the city of Chengdu in China’s Sichuan province. Flight attendants urged passengers to remain calm and in their seats after some stood up in panic, a passenger told Chinese media.

The fire in the left engine was extinguished immediately after landing, Chinese media said. Preliminary investigations showed that a mechanical defect in the engine was the cause, Air China said in a statement on social media on Monday. See also Market raises inflation forecast to 5.63%