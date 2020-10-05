new Delhi. Amid the ongoing confrontation over the LAC, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria has announced that if a war-like situation arises from China, the Indian Air Force could outrun it. Indian Air Force is ready for two-front war not only from China but also from China and Pakistan simultaneously.

Before the 88th Air Force Day, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadoria was addressing the annual press conference in the capital Delhi on Monday. At the same time, the Chief of Air Force said that even though China has invested heavily in military-technology and has long-range advanced missiles, if there is a war in the air space of LAC, then the Indian The Air Force will prove to be better than China.

According to Bhadoria, we are ready for any conventional war and are ready for a two-front war (ie fighting on two fronts simultaneously with China and Pakistan). The Air Force chief said that if China uses the Skardu airbase in PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) against us, they have nothing to say. But he definitely said that in the last five months (ever since the conflict over LAC in East Ladakh has started), no information has been revealed about the alliance between China and Pakistan, but if such a situation comes, India will deal with it in its own way.

On ABP News’ question that the recent deployment of the US bombers into the Indian Ocean has prevented China from a miss-adventure, the Air Force chief clearly stated that “we have to fight our own war, no one else will come to fight . ” Bhadoria said that the US had deployed its bombers for itself. India has not made its preparations against China dependent on America.

The IAF chief said that in the month of May this year, China had tried to infiltrate the LAC under the guise of warfare, but the faster the Air Force helped the army strengthen its deployment over the entire LAC including East Ladakh, China Neither did.

According to Bhadoria, for the last five months, the Air Force has been preparing for any kind of air strike, but there is no need for it on the China border. The Air Force chief also expressed concern over the slow-going talks with China at the level of the Corps Commander level, but said it hoped that the talks would yield some positive results.

Bhadauria said that India’s firepower has increased significantly with fighter jets and helicopters like Rafal, Chinook and Apache joining the Indian Air Force. He said that the way our deployment has been done on the LAC, it shows our operational preparedness and we are ready to face any challenge and situation.

The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 88th Foundation Day on 8 October. On this occasion, flypast will be organized at Hindon Airbase near the capital Delhi, for the first time Rafale fighter aircraft from France will be the main attraction.