In June 2024, the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) in the special military operation (SVO) zone for the first time used the FAB-3000 M54 high-explosive aerial bomb with a universal planning and correction module (UMPC). The ammunition hit the temporary deployment point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the village of Liptsy, Kharkov region. The UMPC turns a free-fall bomb into a precision-guided munition that allows aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces to drop it without entering the range of enemy air defense (air defense) systems.

What is FAB-3000

FAB-3000 is one of the most powerful high-explosive bombs in the arsenal of the Aerospace Forces. It is believed that Russia is using the FAB-3000 modification of the M54 in the special operation zone.

The main destructive effect of FAB is the effect of a high explosive. In addition to the explosion products, the enemy’s targets are affected by the shock wave and fragments that arise when the bomb body breaks up. High explosive bombs have a strong body, which allows them to penetrate the ground and break through the floors of buildings.

Characteristics of FAB-3000

FAB-3000 model 1954 is designed to destroy structures during bombing from altitudes up to 16 kilometers and at flight speeds of up to 1200 kilometers per hour. The bomb without fuses weighs 3067 kilograms, and the length of the FAB-3000 M54 is 3.3 meters. The ammunition carries 1,387 kilograms of TNT. The bomb carriers can be, in particular, long-range bombers Tu-22M3.

Damage radius

Maximum radius of lethal damage from a FAB-3000 shock wave amounts to 39 meters, and opponents within a radius of 158 meters can receive concussions that will incapacitate them. In this case, the radius of the fragmentation field when crushing the hull and destroying the target can reach 260 meters.

Application of FAB-3000 during SVO

The FAB-3000 bomb attack in Liptsy was caught on video. The recording shows the ammunition hitting the end of the building. A powerful explosion damaged the wall of the building, and the shock wave destroyed its roof.

“The enormous, murderous destructive force of three tons of explosives completely obliterates three buildings. This is very bad news for the Ukrainian troops,” wrote Irish journalist Chey Bowes, commenting on the use of the FAB-3000.

The Fighterbomber Telegram channel suggested that the FAB-3000 dropped in the Kharkov region was set for instant detonation for maximum high-explosive fragmentation impact. At the same time, the report assessed the power of the ammunition as “slightly” greater than the power of the FAB-1500 bomb.

Later, several more videos appeared showing strikes with FAB-3000 bombs from the UMPC. This may indicate the beginning of the regular use of these ammunition. In March, it became known about the start of mass production of FAB-3000 in Russia.

In the special operation zone, FAB-3000 with UMPC is used

The FAB-3000 used during the SVO received its own UMPC. Previously, similar modules were equipped with bombs of smaller calibers, including the FAB-1500 and FAB-500. The adoption of high-precision glide bombs into service by the Aerospace Forces first became known in March 2023.

There is practically no official data on the design of the UMPC. Judging by the photographs, the module with a folding wing is attached to standard bombs. It is believed that the UMPC housing contains a SMART navigation controller, an interference-resistant module for receiving satellite data “Comet” and wing control mechanisms. Moreover, the design of the modules differs depending on the caliber of the bomb. For example, the FAB-1500 with UMPC is equipped with a nose cone, which improves its aerodynamic qualities.

The carrier of the FAB-3000 with UMPC was the Su-34 fighter-bomber, which is capable of carrying one three-ton bomb or three FAB-1500. The dropped bomb from the UMPC plans to the target according to the received coordinates. The accuracy and range of glide bombs allow aircraft to release them from long distances, which reduces the risk of the carrier being hit by air defense systems. A publication in The National Interest suggested that the massive use of FAB-3000 with UMPC could overload Kyiv’s air defense.

“If they are mass-produced in military factories in the east, as Russian media are reporting, then bombing Ukrainian targets with these giants will overload Ukraine’s air defense and break its entire strategy to protect against air strikes,” the publication writes.