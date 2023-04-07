In a billboard full of action with “John Wick 4”, comedy with “The Year of the Tiger” and animation with “Super Mario Bros: The Movie”, comes “Air: The Story Behind the Logo”a tape in which Ben Affleck He continues to make it clear that he has hung up the Batman cape to continue his course as the director who won the Oscar in 2012 and surprised the world. This time, he does it again alongside Matt Damon in a story based on real life, where basketball player Michael Jordan and the Nike brand suddenly become something we want to know more and more about.

More Affleck, less Batman

It is not to belittle Batman fans —and even less so now with his next and last appearance as the Bat in “The Flash”— but when Ben Affleck wants to make movies, he is capable of bringing more than interesting stories to those who They no longer want to just pay a ticket to see things like “Shazam” and other superheroes.

The film has a more than talented cast led by a Matt Damon who is never boring on screen and also reminds us that his 1998 Oscar with “Good Will Hunting” was no coincidence. In fact, this tape reunites him with Affleck, who is both in front of and behind the camera.

Beyond that, the film is also a critique of consumerism and presents a message about persistence, honesty, and believing in those ideas that may sound crazy to the least visionary.

What is it about?

“Air: The Story Behind the Logo” tells us the story of how a team of Nike publicists revolutionized the world of sports and brands by looking at the young Michael Jordan when he was in his early days.

Matt Damon in “Air: The Story Behind the Logo.” Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

Undoubtedly, a very round film in terms of its plot and that those who know Jordan and the shoes that inspired his name will enjoy. If you are a fan of the 80s and want to see something different, this is a good option to enjoy with friends and family over 14 years of age.

