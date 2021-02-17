«Air Arabia» announced – the resumption of its flights from Sharjah International Airport to Luxor, starting from February 23, where customers can book their direct flights to Luxor through the website www.airarabia.com or by contacting the customer service center or through travel agents.

“Air Arabia” provides free global coverage against the “Covid-19” virus for all passengers on its flights. This coverage will be automatically covered upon reservation without the need to present any additional documents. It is valid for 31 days, starting from the flight departure date, and includes medical expenses. And quarantine costs too.