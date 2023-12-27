Air Arabia, the first and largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa, announced the launch of its daily direct flights between the city of Sharjah and the Afghan capital, Kabul, starting January 10, 2024.

Adel Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, said: Adding Kabul to our growing network of destinations from Sharjah is evidence of our continued commitment to providing our customers inside and outside the UAE with new options for air travel in addition to exploring new destinations and benefiting from the value-added services we provide.