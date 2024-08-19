The National Search and Rescue Center of the National Guard, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, carried out an air ambulance mission for an Emirati woman who was involved in a serious traffic accident with her family in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, which resulted in her sustaining serious injuries.

He stated that with the cooperation and support of the Omani authorities, an air ambulance operation was carried out for the injured woman, accompanied by her family members, from Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman to the United Arab Emirates, to complete her treatment.

The National Guard stressed that these efforts come under the directives of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, which places the safety of the country’s citizens at the forefront of its priorities, reflecting its keenness to provide all necessary means of support and care to citizens abroad, and to ensure that they receive the best medical services, support and rapid response necessary in emergency situations.