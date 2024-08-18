The National Search and Rescue Center of the National Guard, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, carried out an air ambulance mission for an injured Emirati woman who was involved in a serious traffic accident with her family in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, which resulted in her sustaining serious injuries..

He stated that with the cooperation and support of the Omani authorities, an air ambulance operation was carried out for the injured woman, accompanied by her family members, from Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman to the UAE, to ensure the completion of her treatment..

The National Guard stressed that these efforts come under the directives of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, which places the safety of the country’s citizens at the forefront of its priorities. It reflects its keenness to provide all necessary means of support and care to citizens abroad, and to ensure that they receive the best medical services, support and rapid response required in emergency situations..

It is worth noting that the National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, carried out last Wednesday a medical evacuation mission for an injured person who was involved in a serious traffic accident with his family in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, which resulted in the death of a female citizen and serious injuries. They were transferred from the accident site to Ibri Hospital to receive the necessary treatment..

