The value of this order, which was concluded at the Le Bourget Exhibition for Aerospace and Aerospace Industries, is estimated at one billion dollars, according to official prices.

The contract with the American aerospace company provides for the delivery of the aircraft in the year 2027, according to statements by Yassine Ben Slimane, the general manager of the Algerian airline.

He explained that “Air Algerie and Boeing have been working together since the seventies of the last century, and this is the continuity of this partnership today.”

The Algerian company currently uses about 30 Boeing 737 aircraft of previous models.

Air Algeria also concluded a memorandum of understanding to convert two Boeing 737 planes that were used to transport passengers into two cargo planes.

In early June, the Algerian company signed a contract for the purchase of seven large Airbus 350 aircraft worth $2.2 billion.

In response to a question about possible orders for the purchase of long-haul aircraft from Boeing, Bin Suleiman said, “All possibilities are being studied within the framework of the company’s development strategy.”