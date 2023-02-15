In Kyiv and the Cherkasy region of Ukraine on Wednesday, February 15, an air alert was announced. This follows from the data of the official resource on notification.

Alarm messages began arriving at 15:59.

Earlier that day, sirens sounded in the Kyiv region. They were included in connection with the advent of reconnaissance drone. Explosions were also reported in the region. Aircraft traces were seen in the sky.

Also on Wednesday it became known about the explosions in the Kupyansky district of the Kharkov region.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not make any official statements about missile launches.

On February 14, the Strana.ua publication reported that an air alert had been declared throughout Ukraine. Warning signals began to spread at 10:10.

Prior to that, on February 13, the Ukrainian media reported on explosions in Kherson. But the air raid in the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv was not announced.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted in turn that all targets hit are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

The special operation to defend Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

