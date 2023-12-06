Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

The Ukrainian army is struggling with heavy fire on the eastern front. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Update from December 6th, 6:00 a.m.: On Wednesday night there was an air alert again over large parts of Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia attacked again with combat drones. According to the Ukrainian military, Wednesday will be the 651st day of the war.

Ukrainian tank soldiers near the front line in the Kharkiv region

Ukraine War: Heavy fighting in the East

First report: Kiev – On the front in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian army is under pressure from Russian infantry, artillery and air force, according to the news agency dpa announced. On Monday alone there were said to have been 61 infantry attacks that were repelled, according to the General Staff in Kiev in its evening report. Many towns on the front were also affected by Russian attacks. Counter-reactions from Ukraine were not mentioned in the report.

Ukraine News: Russia increases attacks on Avdiivka

Russia continues to focus more on the city of Avdiivka in Donbass. “The enemy made unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses,” the General Staff said in a report. When the Russian army tried to cut off the Ukrainian troops in the city, the Russian military suffered heavy losses in men and material.

Heavy Russian losses in the Ukraine war

However, Russia is apparently paying for the small successes on the front of the Ukraine war with high losses. More than a thousand Russian soldiers are said to have died in the past 24 hours alone. At least that’s what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claims. They were also able to destroy numerous of the attackers’ artillery systems. The figures for Russia’s losses at a glance:

soldiers : 333,840 (+1030 on the previous day)

: 333,840 (+1030 on the previous day) tank : 5587 (+7)

: 5587 (+7) Armored vehicles : 10,416 (+15)

: 10,416 (+15) Artillery systems : 7987 (+26)

: 7987 (+26) Multiple rocket launchers : 913

: 913 Anti-aircraft guns : 605 (+3)

: 605 (+3) Airplanes : 323

: 323 helicopter : 324

: 324 Drones : 6032 (+15)

: 6032 (+15) Rockets/cruise missiles : 1569

: 1569 Ships: 22

22 Submarines : 1

: 1 Tank trucks and other vehicles : 10,483(+32)

: 10,483(+32) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of December 3, 2023. The information about Russia’s losses comes from the Ukrainian army. They cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war

Ukraine News: Russia claims to have repelled Ukrainian drones

Russia has 22 drones from Ukraine dpa-Information averted. The government in Moscow announced that 13 more unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted over the Sea of ​​Azov and the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia. The reports cannot be independently verified.

Meanwhile, Russian drones are said to have attacked the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, causing several fires. “Civil infrastructure objects” were also hit, as Governor Oleh Aynjehubow announced on Telegram. There was no mention of anyone injured or killed. (with news agency material)