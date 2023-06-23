FromChristian Sturgeon close

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Moscow of planning nuclear terrorism. The counter-offensive makes little progress. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

nuclear power plant Zaporizhia : Volodymyr Zelenskyj calls for international pressure on the nuclear issue

: Volodymyr Zelenskyj calls for international pressure on the nuclear issue counteroffensive runs sluggishly: Ukraine does not take settlements

runs sluggishly: Ukraine does not take settlements This News ticker on the situation in the Ukraine war is continuously updated. The information comes partly from the warring parties in Ukraine and Russia. They don’t always let themselves be independent test.

Update from June 23, 7:05 a.m.: During the night, air alerts were raised across Ukraine. The Luftwaffe warned of the danger of missile attacks. According to the military administration of the Khmelnytskyi region, explosions were heard in the area. In addition, Russian forces are said to have shelled nine communities in the Sumy region. The military administration there reported almost 150 explosions.

Ukraine war: Zelenskyj calls for international pressure on the nuclear issue

First report from June 23: KIEV – In the middle of the Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his allegations of terrorism against Moscow and demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. “The complete evacuation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is necessary,” he said in his video message every evening.

A satellite image shows the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. © AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / PLANET LABS PBC

The world must increase the pressure on Moscow to prevent a nuclear catastrophe. Radioactivity knows no neutrality, he said to those countries that have not yet taken a position in the conflict. Zelenskyi repeated the accusation that Moscow was planning an attack at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which it then cynically “hopes to hide under this or that catastrophe”. He informed representatives of the major Western industrialized nations (G7) and the industrialized and emerging countries (G20) as well as international organizations about the danger.

Zelenskyy did not name concrete evidence for his accusations against Moscow. Instead, he referred to the destruction of the Kachowka Dam. After it was damaged, the Kakhovka reservoir ran out, and large parts of the southern Ukrainian region of Cherson were flooded. Kiev and the West hold Moscow responsible for this. Russia denies blowing up the dam.

War in Ukraine: counter-offensive runs slowly

While Selenskyj largely ignored what was happening at the front in his video message, the Ukrainian military reported further successes in their counter-offensive. According to their own statements, the armed forces in the south of the country have gained ground. “In the south, the attacks of our armed forces continue, we are making gradual progress, are partially successful, are pushing back the enemy and straightening the front,” wrote Deputy Defense Minister in Kiev Hanna Maljar on her Telegram channel. Accordingly, the attacks are in the direction of Melitopol and Berdyansk.

However, the major cities mentioned by Maljar are still a long way from the front in the Russian-occupied hinterland of southern Ukraine. Despite the proclaimed progress, the Ukrainian military has apparently not taken any more towns. In any case, there is no corresponding information in Maljar’s report. The officer was always one of the first to report the receipts of the eight settlements that had been recaptured so far. (with agencies)

