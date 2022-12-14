Home page politics

Of: Helen Gries

Russia flies more drone strikes on Ukraine. There are explosions in Kyiv. The current situation in the Ukraine war in the news ticker.

Financial support should bring Ukraine through the winter. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties from Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 8.05 a.m.: In the attack on the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday morning, the Ukrainian military shot down 11 Russian Shahed drones over Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Debris from the drones is said to have damaged two administrative buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district, according to reports from the news portal Kyiv Independent with reference to the military administration of the city of Kyiv. The air alert in the region is still active.

Ukraine war news: Explosions after Russian drone strikes in Kyiv

First report from Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 6:55 a.m.: Kyiv – In the Ukrainian capital Kyiv there were several explosions on Wednesday morning (December 14). This was confirmed by the mayor Vitaly Klitschko in intelligence Telegramwithout giving details. of Russia According to Ukrainian media reports, armed forces are said to have flown drone attacks on the three million metropolis and its surroundings.

The authorities said the air defense was deployed. There were said to be air alerts in the capital, the surrounding area and in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia. So far, nothing is known about possible damage and casualties.

News about the Ukraine war: Selenskyj wants to rebuild the power grid

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has meanwhile opted for the case of a Emergency winter aid initiated at conference in Paris thanks for his country. Among other things, this could be used to rebuild the badly damaged power grid, he said on Tuesday evening (December 13).

However, the aid should not only benefit the repair of the badly damaged electricity and heat supply, but also the water supply, the transport and health care system and the supply of food. The Russian military recently targeted Ukraine’s entire energy infrastructure in order to wear down the population in winter and to put pressure on the country’s leadership.

People wait inside a Kyiv subway station used as a bunker during Russian attacks. © Andrew Kravchenko/dpa

News about the Ukraine war: USA wants to deliver air defense systems to Kyiv

the United States are considering the delivery of Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv. Like the transmitter CNN citing unnamed government sources, the plans could be made official as early as this week. The of Ukraine attacked by Russia keeps pushing for better anti-aircraft defenses. (editorial with agencies)