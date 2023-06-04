Air alert announced in all regions of Ukraine

On the night of June 4, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. This data marked on the online map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Development.

From 02:35 (Moscow time), a warning of a threat from the air was announced in the regions of Western Ukraine – Volyn, Zakarpattia, Lviv, Rivne and Ternopil regions. Prior to this, alarm signals began to sound in most regions of the country, including in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Earlier it was reported that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ordered to check bomb shelters throughout the country. Zelensky also reacted to the bomb shelters closed during the air raid in Kyiv, using the terminology of boxing. “I would say this: maybe a knockout,” said the President of Ukraine.

Also, the Ukrainian security forces conducted searches in a medical facility, where a shelter was not opened during the announcement of the air raid. Later, the guard who did not open it was arrested.