An air raid alert has been declared in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine

An air alert has been declared on the territory of two regions of Ukraine. About it testify data from the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the country.

At first, the signal sounded in the Dnepropetrovsk region, and then the alarm was announced in the Kharkov region.

On August 25, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine six times a day. The sirens sounded for the sixth time in Kyiv at 23:25, and a few minutes later they spread to other regions.