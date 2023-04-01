In Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine announced an air alert

In two regions in the east of Ukraine – Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkiv – an air alert has been declared. This is evidenced by the data online maps Ministry of Digital Transformation of the Republic.

In addition, an air threat warning is currently in place in Kyiv-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

On March 30, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv regional administration, announced that a series of explosions had occurred in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. In addition, the mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov, announced six “arrivals” in the city. On the same day, an air alert was announced in all regions of Ukraine.

On March 27, the Strana.ua Telegram channel reported that explosions had occurred in the Sumy region of Ukraine. According to eyewitnesses, they thundered in the village of Shalygino.