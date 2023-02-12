An air alert was announced in several regions of Ukraine: in Kharkov, Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk. This became known on February 12 from the data of the online maps of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Development.

It is reported that the alarm first sounded in the Dnepropetrovsk region, a little later – in the other two.

Earlier that day, on February 12, an explosion thundered in the Dnieper, after which sirens sounded throughout the region. According to the authorities, a drone raid was recorded in the region.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

