An air alert was announced on Wednesday in 10 regions of Ukraine. On Wednesday, November 2, this is evidenced by the data of the online map of air alerts of the Ministry of Digital Affairs of the country.

In particular, the siren sounds in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Poltava, Sumy, Kherson, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.

Earlier that day, an air alert was reported in Odessa.

On November 1, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. Power facilities were under attack. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, about 40% of the energy infrastructure has already been damaged.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that emergency power outages are being introduced in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the new attacks on the territory of Ukraine were partly a response to the terrorist attack by the Kyiv authorities against ships in Sevastopol.

On October 10, Russian troops began inflicting massive strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure facilities. Then Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to defend Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

