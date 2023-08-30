The Ministry of Digital Development of Ukraine announced an air alert in 10 regions of the country

An air alert was announced in ten regions of Ukraine. About it testify data from the online air threat warning map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the country.

In particular, signals are distributed in Vinnitsa, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kirovograd, Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine. Also, the alarm sounds in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region, as well as in the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.

The day before, on August 29, an air alert was announced in four Ukrainian regions. Signals were sounded in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

On August 25, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine six times a day.