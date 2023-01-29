An air alert was announced in Ukraine in the Nikolaev and Odessa regions. This is evidenced by the data of the online air alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation on Sunday, January 29.

The day before, air raid signals were sounded in six regions of the country, namely in Mykolaiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions, as well as in parts of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by Kyiv.

Alarms were also reported in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The day before, according to the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, a series of explosions sounded on the territory of the city of Zaporozhye controlled by Kyiv. Rogov added that, according to his informants, there were hits on a warehouse with weapons and ammunition located on the territory of the Zaporozhye Ferroalloy Plant.

No information was received from the RF Ministry of Defense regarding these explosions.

Russian troops began to strike at these critical objects of the country from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Since February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region.