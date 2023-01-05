Air alert declared in four regions in eastern Ukraine

An air raid alert was issued in four regions in eastern Ukraine. About it informs online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

For about 30 minutes, sirens sounded in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions. After that, the alarm was announced to the citizens.

On January 2, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine estimated that about 14,870 air alerts were declared in the country in 2022. Most often, citizens were asked to seek shelter in the east of the country. Since the beginning of the Russian special operation, 638 alarms have been sounded in Kyiv.