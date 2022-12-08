The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced that an air raid alert had been declared in the east of the country

In a number of regions in the east of Ukraine, an air alert was announced. About it testify data from the online air alert map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the Republic.

According to the portal, warning signals are in effect in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions of the country. In addition, an air alert was announced in the territories of the Zaporozhye region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, as well as the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).