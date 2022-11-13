An air alert has been declared throughout the territory of Ukraine

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. This is reported TASS with reference to the official resource for alerting the population.

On the morning of November 13, an air raid alarm sounded for an hour and a half. In particular, the siren sounded in Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Nikolaev, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions, as well as in parts of the Donbass and Zaporozhye regions controlled by Kyiv, and then was canceled

A day earlier, on November 12, an air alert was again announced in all regions of Ukraine. Messages about her began to arrive at 15:08 (16:08 Moscow time).