An air raid alert was announced in the Mykolaiv and Kirovograd regions of Ukraine, according to the data of the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the country on the morning of May 8.

The alarm was announced in the Nikolaev region at 09:53 Moscow time, and in the Kirovograd region it was announced at 09:58. Also, an air raid alarm sounds in the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv.

On Monday morning, the Kyiv authorities said that after the explosions in the Solomensky district of Kyiv, a tank with diesel fuel was damaged.

On the night of May 8, explosions were reported in Kyiv, Odessa and Kyiv regions. An air alert in the capital of Ukraine and in the region was announced around 23:30 on May 7. On the same day, the alarm was announced in the Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on this information.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.