Air alert announced in Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine

On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 3, an air alert was announced in three regions of Ukraine. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the data of the online map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

“Sumy region: announced at 14:02 (Moscow time). Kharkiv region: announced at 14:01 (Moscow time). Dnipropetrovsk region: announced at 14:00 (Moscow time),” the message says.

Also, according to the map, an air raid sounds in the part of the Zaporozhye region, which is controlled by Kyiv.

On Monday, January 2, an air raid alert was also reported in Ukraine. It was announced in the Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Dnepropetrovsk regions, as well as in the territories of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by Kyiv.