In the Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine announced an air alert

An air alert has been declared in three regions of Ukraine. About it testify data from the online map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

According to the published information, the signal sounded in the Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk and Kirovograd regions of the country. As specified in the ministry, the alarms were announced on Wednesday, August 16, at 00:38 (the time coincides with Moscow).

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered enormous losses in manpower and equipment in the village of Urozhaynoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Advisor to the Acting Head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, specified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost about 150 personnel and dozens of military equipment in Harvest. In his opinion, the advancement of the Ukrainian troops is insignificant, and it is premature to talk about any significant results.