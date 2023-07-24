In the Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine announced an air alert

An air alert was announced in the Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine. This is evidenced by official resource to inform the public.

It is specified that alarm messages were received at 22:58 Moscow time. The sirens also went off in the Kyiv-controlled areas of the DPR and the Zaporozhye region.

On the night of July 23, an air alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine. Sirens sounded in the Odessa, Kirovograd, Nikolaev and Dnipropetrovsk regions of the country, as well as in the parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by Kyiv.

On the evening of July 20, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. The signal about the air threat sounded in Kyiv at 18:51 Kyiv time (coincides with Moscow time) and then spread to the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd and Nikolaev regions. Soon the alarm was announced in all regions of the country.