Air raid sirens sounded in three regions in the central and eastern regions of Ukraine. This was announced on March 19 by the official resource for alerting the population.

It is known that the sirens sounded in the Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions at 11:11 local time (12:11 Moscow time).

Earlier, on March 17, an air alert was reported in a number of regions in eastern Ukraine. It is noted that the siren sounds in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, as well as in the parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) controlled by Kyiv.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.