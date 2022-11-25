In the Kharkiv and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine on the morning of Friday, November 25, an air raid alert was announced.

This was reported by local authorities in their Telegram channels. The sounds of sirens also sound in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv.

Early in the morning that day, sirens sounded in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd and Nikolaev regions.

On November 23, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. Explosions were reported in the Kyiv region, Vinnitsa and Lvov regions, in Zaporozhye, Odessa and Ochakov, Mykolaiv region. In the regions there are interruptions in the supply of electricity.

The next day, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the strikes on the objects of the military administration of Ukraine and the energy infrastructure associated with them.

On October 10, Russian troops began to strike at military command, energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

