In the Poltava, Sumy and Cherkasy regions of Ukraine announced an air alert

An air alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine. About it testify data from the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the country.

The alarm sounded in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Poltava and Sumy regions of the country.

On June 24, it was reported that explosions occurred in Odessa against the background of an air alert announced in the region. It was also reported that a fire broke out at the site of the explosions in Kharkov.

Earlier it became known that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ordered to check bomb shelters throughout the country. Also, the Ukrainian leader reacted to the bomb shelters closed during an air raid in Kyiv, using the terminology of boxing. “I would say this: maybe a knockout,” the politician said.