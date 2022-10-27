An air alert was announced in Kyiv and four other regions of Ukraine

An air alert was announced in four regions of Ukraine – Kyiv, Nikolaev, Poltava and Cherkasy – as well as in Kyiv itself. This is reported RIA News with reference to local authorities.

Residents were asked to urgently proceed to the shelters of civil protection.

On October 27, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. On the night of October 26, explosions were reported in Nikolaev and Odessa. On the same day, explosions occurred in the Sumy region, as well as in Western Ukraine.